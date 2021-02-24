Sodium Fluoride Market 2021| Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Sodium fluoride can be described as a chemical compound widely used for medicinal purposes. It’s an inorganic salt with a mixture of sodium and fluorine. It is usually colorless in nature and has a solid crystalline form. Sodium fluoride is primarily used to prevent tooth decay in children older than six months of age, especially in areas where the fluoride content in drinking water is low.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global sodium fluoride market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the wide range of applications such as toothpaste and other dental care products, water treatment, insecticide & pesticide, and others. In addition, the market for sodium fluoride has risen due to strong worldwide sales of toothpaste and dental care products. However, growing awareness of the adverse effects of fluoride poisoning is a major constraint on the sodium fluoride sector. Sodium fluoride is used as an anticoagulant in both industrial and urban wastewater treatment. In addition to a number of chemicals, it is often used as a reagent in the manufacture of fluorocarbons. It is commonly used for the synthesis and extraction of a variety of metals and metal components in the metallurgy industry. Thus all these factors are expected to increase the sodium fluoride market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sodium fluoride Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sodium fluoride market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global sodium fluoride market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sodium fluoride market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sodium fluoride market is segmented on the basis of grade, and application. Based on type, the global sodium fluoride market is segmented into technical grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into dental products, water treatment, insecticides and pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sodium fluoride market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The sodium fluoride market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sodium fluoride market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sodium fluoride market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the sodium fluoride market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Sodium fluoride market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Sodium fluoride in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Sodium fluoride market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the Sodium fluoride market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Solvay

Prayon

Honeywell

ORICA Chemicals

Merck KGaA

Crystran

Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp.

Fluorochemicals

Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co. Ltd (DFD)

American Elements

