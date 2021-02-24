Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market 2021- Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The two major types of halogenated butyl rubber are chlorinated and brominated butyl rubber. These halogenated butyl rubbers cure more rapidly than regular butyl rubber. It can be covulcanised with highly unsaturated elastomers. The market is majorly driven by the tremendously expanding automotive and manufacturing industry. Halogenated butyl rubbers possess good impermeability, ozone resistance, vibration dampening, weathering resistance, and stability. Thus, it can be used for construction sealants, pharmaceutical stoppers, hoses, and mechanical goods.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Automotive is considered the primary end-user industry of the halogenated butyl rubbers, and the demand for the product is likely to observe significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing passenger vehicle sales around the world. The application of the product in the automotive produces more durable tubeless tires. In the medical industry, it is used for making stoppers for medicine bottles, glass bottles, and other pharmaceuticals devices.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the halogenated butyl rubber market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global halogenated butyl rubber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading halogenated butyl rubber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global halogenated butyl rubber market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, halogenated butyl rubber market is classified into chlorinated butyl rubber and brominated butyl rubber. On the basis of application, halogenated butyl rubber market is classified into tires, pharmaceutical stoppers, and vibration-absorptive materials.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global halogenated butyl rubber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The halogenated butyl rubber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the halogenated butyl rubber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the halogenated butyl rubber market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the halogenated butyl rubber market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from halogenated butyl rubber market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the halogenated butyl rubber market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the halogenated butyl rubber market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arlanxeo

BSEF

Cenway Group

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Goodyear Rubber Company

Lanxess AG

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

POLYPLAST

RELIANCE SIBUR ELASTOMERS PRIVATE LIMITED

Timco Rubber

