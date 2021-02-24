Hydrocarbon Resins Market 2021| SWOT Analysis, Segmentation, Applications, Emerging Audience, Development Status and Outlook 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Hydrocarbon resins are manufactured with the help of polymerization and hydrogenation processes of pure monomer hydrocarbon feedstock. Hydrocarbon resins are rarely used alone, and are ideal for diversified application bases. Amongst others, C5 type hydrocarbon resins are significantly used to aliphatic polymers, mainly natural rubber, EVA, SIS, and APO. C9 type of hydrocarbon resins are mainly used in flooring adhesives applications. The significant growth across rubber industry is expected to promote the demand for hydrocarbon resins in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The hydrocarbon resins market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors rising focus of manufacturers’ towards production of economic range of products. Moreover, growth of adhesives industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Hydrocarbon Resins market. However, shifts in trend towards environment sustainability is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Hydrocarbon Resins market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hydrocarbon Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Hydrocarbon Resins market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and end-use industry and geography. The global Hydrocarbon Resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hydrocarbon Resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Hydrocarbon Resins market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the Hydrocarbon Resins market is segmented into C5 Petroleum ResinsC9 Petroleum Resins, C5 or C9 petroleum resins and hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins. On the basis of type, the Hydrocarbon Resins market is segmented into adhesives & sealants, printing inks, paints & coatings and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the Hydrocarbon Resins market is segmented into building & construction, personal hygiene, automotive and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Hydrocarbon Resins market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Hydrocarbon Resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Hydrocarbon Resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Hydrocarbon Resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Hydrocarbon Resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Hydrocarbon Resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hydrocarbon Resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Hydrocarbon Resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the Hydrocarbon Resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

KOLON Industries Inc.

Lesco Chemical Limited

Neville Chemical Company

Qingdao Edson New Materials Co. Ltd.

Resin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Total SA (Cray Valley)

