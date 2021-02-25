Virtual Dressing Room Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Virtual Dressing Room Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services) and By End User (E-Commerce, Physical Stores) – Forecast to 2025

Market Forecast

The Global Virtual Dressing Room Market is expected to cross USD 6.81 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.21%.

Segmentation

By Component: The global virtual dressing room maker is divided into solutions and services by component. Of the two, solutions have the larger market size. Solutions are important within the market since every retailer has a specific requirement for virtual dressing rooms along with different investment potential. Their customer base, the preference of their customer base, the amount of capital retailers are ready to invest along with a host of other factors must be considered before a unique virtual dressing room solution can be created for the retailers. Services is the smaller market within this segment but is as critical as solution. Services oversee the maintenance and customization of the offered virtual dressing room solutions. In today’s dynamic commercial landscape, shifting customer preferences, the introduction of new products, and the opening of new markets results in a need to customize existing solutions. This is where services come in.

By End User: The E-commerce virtual dressing room market is the fastest growing within this segment due to its affordable pricing, unique solutions, and extreme utility. Cloth retailers of all sizes can now avail of the benefits of the huge e-commerce market and customer base. The advances in logistics ensure that the retailers can market their products to virtually any corner of the globe. The only drawback to the sale of clothing online was the lack of a mechanism to try the clothes on. This impediment is easily removed by virtual dressing rooms, a fact that retailers across the globe are quick to take note of. The physical store virtual dressing room market must increasingly compete with its e-commerce counterpart. Physical stores offer virtual dressing rooms with many factors that are unavailable to e-retailers. This is due to the customization available in the virtual dressing room machines which can range from simple screen outputs to huge screens that monitor the movements of the customer and offer changes in dress size, shape, and color at the behest of the customers.

Key Players

SenseMi

Zugara, Inc.

Coitor IT Tech

REACTIVE REALITY GMBH

Fit Analytics

3D-A-PORTER LTD.

triMirror

Dressformer

3DLOOK Inc.

ELSE Corp srl

Elpro Technologies

Fitle

Fitnect Interactive

True Fit Corporation

SIZEBAY

