Zirconyl Chloride (CAS 7699-43-6) Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group)

Honeywell

Guangtong Chemical

KINGAN Hi-Tech

Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech

Shenhua Group

Billions Chemicals

YiXing Xinxing Zirconium

Dingsheng Zirconium

Guangdong Orient Zirconic

Zr-Valley Science

Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Mongolia Honfine Zirconium

Zirconia chloride is a white/yellowish wet crystalline structure that is primarily used as a catalyst for synthesis and as a precursor to zirconium salts.In addition to conventional applications, zirconia chloride is used in a wide range of applications, including desiccant in the paint, paint and ink industries, as well as in the manufacture of high-temperature refractories, such as sunscreens in glazes and enamels, and glass polishes.In addition, zirconia is used in textile dyeing, waterproofing, fireproofing materials, cosmetics and personal care products such as antiperspirants.

Traditional Type

New Type

Metal Type

Others Zirconyl Chloride (CAS 7699-43-6) Breakdown Data by Application:

Chemical

Garment Industrial

Cosmetic Personal Care Industrial