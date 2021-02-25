Freight Trucking Market With Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast, 2027

The global Freight Trucking Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the freight trucking market include Procet Freight, Transtech Logistics, Kuhne+Nagel Inc., Interlogix Pty. Ltd., Swift Transport, Tuma Transport, Ceva Holdings LLC, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Cargo Carriers Limited, A.P.Moller Maersk, Canadian National, CMA CGM, Deutsche Post, XPO Logistics, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing manufacturing activity and more lavish retail spending globally are the major factors driving the freight trucking market over the forecast time frame. In addition to that, augmented global trade, need to control time-in-transit, growth in freight visibility solutions, and technological advancements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions, are other factors that contribute to the development of the freight trucking market. Also, expansion in communications technologies and the high adoption of IoT globally are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing trade volumes in the coming next five years are expected to raise shipments to and from US ports, thus need more trucking companies to move goods across the countries. It can be viewed as a lucrative opportunity in freight trucking the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of freight trucking.

Market Segmentation

The entire freight trucking market has been sub-categorized into type, end user, distance and cargo type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Lorry Tank

Truck Trailer

Refrigerated Truck

Flat Bed Truck

By End User

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Defense

Energy & Mining

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

By Distance

50 Miles or Less

51 Miles to 100 Miles

101-200 Miles

201-500 Miles

Above 501 Miles

By Cargo Type

Dry Bulk Goods

Oil & Diesel

Postal

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Freight Trucking market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

