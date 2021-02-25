Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Koh Young Technology

Omron Corporation

Saki Corporation

Mirtec

Test Research

Viscom

ViTrox Corporation Berhad

Cyberoptics Corporation

Parmi Corp

VI Technology (Mycronic)

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Machine Vision Products (MVP)

Mek Marantz Electronics

Pemtron Corp.

Nordson YESTECH

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is an automated visual inspection of printed circuit board (PCB) (or LCD, transistor) manufacture where a camera autonomously scans the device under test for both catastrophic failure (e.g. missing component) and quality defects (e.g. fillet size or shape or component skew). It is commonly used in the manufacturing process because it is a non-contact test method. It is implemented at many stages through the manufacturing process including bare board inspection, solder paste inspection (SPI), pre-reflow and post-reflow as well as other stages. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type:

Inline 3D AOI

Offline 3D AOI 

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace & Defense