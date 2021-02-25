Cannabis Extraction Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Cannabis Extraction Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Cannabis Extraction market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Cannabis Extraction market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Cannabis Extraction market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cannabis Extraction market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Westleaf Inc

MediPharm Labs Corp

Valens GroWorks Corp

Indiva Limited

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Peridot Labs

Halo

BAS Research, Inc

Einstein Labs

A cannabis extract is any oil-like substance that concentrates the chemical compounds like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. A variety of methods exist for separating cannabinoids from plant material and concentrating them into a cannabis extract. Water, butane, alcohol, ethanol, and CO2 are all used as solvents to complete the extraction process and deliver a highly potent end product (hash, shatter, wax, budder, oil etc.) that are used for dabbing or vaporizing. Some of these products are not yet legal but are expected to join the marketplace sometime after legalization. Cannabis Extraction Breakdown Data by Type:

Solvent & Solventless Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent) Cannabis Extraction Breakdown Data by Application:

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics