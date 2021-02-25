Modular Data Center Market Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2023

Market Highlights

According to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global modular data center market is anticipated to register a significant market valuation at a substantial 24.40% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025). the increasing need for energy-efficient and fast deployable data centers along with the growing demand for the reduction of capital expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the global modular data center market. on the other hand, the vendor lock-in issue is projected to hamper the adoption of modular data centers by market players, consequently posing as a hindering factor for the market growth over the review period. However, increasing deployment of data centers in disaster-prone areas is anticipated to provide a higher scope of opportunities for the modular data center market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The global modular data center market by region has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is likely to retain its dominance over the market over the review period. The region is expected to register a 22.65% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in North America is fuelled by the increasing investments by enterprises in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. furthermore, high adoption among BFSI and IT & telecom sector is further expected to propel the modular data center market in North America. The availability of funds, government support towards research and development projects, international trade, and development is expected to contribute substantially towards the market share acquired from this region over the review period.

The Asia-pacific market for modular data centers is one of the most significant regions of the global market and is projected to display the highest CAGR of 27.20%. The Asia Pacific region has the presence of several developing nations such as India, China, and Japan, among others. These countries have been witnessing a massive change in economic dynamics, which has increased their industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, the presence of low labor rate, cheaper raw materials, and support government policies is expected to attract major global market players and foreign investments, which in turn is expected to drive the global modular data center market in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players identified by MRFR in the global modular data center market are IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), CommScope Holding Company, Inc (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

The key market players in the region are expected to contribute majorly towards the overall growth of the global modular data center market, driven by the competitive scenario of the market over the review period. The market is expected to witness mergers and acquisitions, strategic business partnerships, and innovations in product and services over the assessment period.

Segmentation:

The global modular data center market hs been segmented on the basis of component, data center size, tier type, and end-user.

By Component, the market has been segmented into Functional Module (All-In-One Functional Module, Electrical Module, IT Module, Individual Functional Module, and Mechanical Module), and Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Infrastructure Management). Based on Data Center Size, the market has been segmented into Large Data Centers, Mid-Sized Data Centers, and Enterprise Datacenters. On the basis of Tier Type, the market has been segmented into Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, and Tier 1. By End-User, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government & Defense, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Others.

