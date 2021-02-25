N-Heptane Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on N-Heptane Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for N-Heptane Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the N-Heptane market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global N-Heptane market competition by top manufacturers:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

N-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world heptane industry. The main players are SK, Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical. The global sales of heptane will increase to 53794 MT in 2018 from 42157 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 5.00%. N-Heptane Breakdown Data by Type:

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other N-Heptane Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis