Snack Bar Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Snack Bar Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Snack Bar market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Snack Bar Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Demand For Plant-based Bars And Bars With Functional Claim

With the increased inclination toward plant-based products and vegan diet, there has also been a demand for vegan snack bars. Some of the prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, orange, peanut butter, brownie, and red berry. For example, in 2018, Clif Bar & Company launched an energy granola bar made with plant-based protein, in order to increase its share in the cereal bar segment. The product claims to contain 8g of protein and 27g of whole grain per 10 ounces, served in four distinct flavors, namely cocoa chocolate, white chocolate, macadamia nut, cinnamon almond, and blueberry crisp.

North America is the largest market in the global snack bar market

Americans are progressively becoming health conscious, which, in turn, is generating the demand for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are successfully meeting the rising consumer demand for the nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bar market in North America, the manufacturers are launching the variants of the snack bars to differentiate their products in the market. Repositioning of the products is the key strategy to serve the wide range of consumers and strengthen the consumer base, in order to gain increased market share. Protein and fiber form the key component of these snack bars. Millennial population and the baby boomers are the major consumers of snack bars in the United States. In this regards, in February 2018, Pepsico launched snack bar, with fruits and vegetables, in North America, the use of vegetables in the snack bar acts as the differentiator for the Pepsico’s snack bars.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Snack Bar market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Snack Bar industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Snack Bar market in the future? Who is the leader in the Snack Bar market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Snack Bar market?

Detailed TOC of Snack Bar Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cereal Bars

5.1.1.1 Granola/Muesli Bars

5.1.1.2 Other Cereal Bars

5.1.2 Energy Bars

5.1.3 Other Snack Bars

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Store

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Kellogg Company

6.4.2 Associated British Foods

6.4.3 General Mills

6.4.4 Nestle SA

6.4.5 PepsiCo

6.4.6 Post Holdings,Inc.

6.4.7 Cliff Bar & Company

6.4.8 Halo Foods

6.4.9 KIND Snacks

6.4.10 Mars Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

