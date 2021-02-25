Multi-Axis Sensor Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Multi-Axis Sensor Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Multi-Axis Sensor market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Multi-Axis Sensor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Incorporation of MEMS Sensors in Consumer Electronics Segment to Drive the Market

– Introduction of micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) has benefited the consumer electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Since the growth of consumer electronics is rapidly increasing the worldwide MEMS market has entered the high growth phase.

– MEMS often encompass accelerometers, gyroscopes, and microphones. While high-end smartphones and tablets continue as primary markets for multi-axis sensors, wearables, gaming, navigation, imaging, and virtual reality headsets are rapidly growing.

– MEMS sensors are also quickly becoming an expected feature in portable and handheld consumer electronics devices, given the number of ways it can enhance usability.

– For instance, the ability to sense tilt, rotation, and gestures is becoming a standard feature of gaming peripherals. Portable devices are using MEMS to determine in which direction to display text and images so that users can view them from the right angle. Multi-axis MEMS sensors are hence adopted in consumer electronics to fulfill these requirements.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

– Owing to its technologically advanced industries and propelling consumer electronics industry, North America dominates the market. The US accounts for the major share in the North American market owing to the increasing smartphone and gaming consoles penetration in the country.

– Moreover, the increasing investments in the defense sector are also creating a need for gyroscopes and IMUs (Inertial Measurement Unit).

– Also, high-performance inertial sensors and systems is a dynamic market segment, as an ever-increasing number of platforms require stabilization, guidance, or navigation functions.

– Thus, with increased defense spending, technological developments can lead to innovations in various sensors.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Multi-Axis Sensor market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Multi-Axis Sensor market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Multi-Axis Sensor industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Multi-Axis Sensor market in the future? Who is the leader in the Multi-Axis Sensor market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Multi-Axis Sensor market?

Detailed TOC of Multi-Axis Sensor Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements Giving Rise to Innovative Products

4.3.2 Increasing Applications Based on Motion Sensing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complex Nature of Integration in Existing Systems and Need for Ancillary Components

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 MEMS Gyroscopes

5.1.2 MEMS Accelerometers

5.1.3 Digital Compass

5.1.4 Motion Sensor Combos

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4 Medical & Healthcare

5.2.5 Industrial

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.2 Parker Hannifin

6.1.3 L3 Communications

6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.5 STMicroelectronic

6.1.6 Interface Inc.

6.1.7 Moog Inc.

6.1.8 Jewell Instruments LLC

6.1.9 HBM Inc.

6.1.10 Aeron Systems

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

