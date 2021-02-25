Connected Agriculture Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Connected Agriculture Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Connected Agriculture market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Connected Agriculture Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market

– As the world population grows, there is an increasing demand for crops, thus highlighting the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system and control the amount of water flowing into the plants.

– Worldwide, over 330 million hectares are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes 40% of the total food produced worldwide.

– In order to support clients in moving towards agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water in agriculture.

– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization which provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing how water is used in agriculture in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– There have been latest cases of drones being used in agriculture in APAC region, which stress their popularity. For instance, Indian state of Maharasthra signed a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution exploring the use of drones for various governmental services, especially agriculture.

– The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is evaluating the potential of drones in changing how seeds are planted, how fertilizers and pesticides are applied, and how crops are monitored. Moreover, the ministry of Japan set a goal to introduce agricultural drones for more than half of the land area planted with rice, wheat, and soy across Japan by fiscal 2022.

– Besides, created in partnership with the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN), a global initiative focused on scaling up inclusive business models, the Digital Directory serves to make digital solutions more visible to farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Southeast Asia.

– All these factors will contribute significant;y to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Connected Agriculture market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Agriculture market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Connected Agriculture industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Connected Agriculture market in the future? Who is the leader in the Connected Agriculture market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Connected Agriculture market?

Detailed TOC of Connected Agriculture Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of BYOD (Bring Your Own Drone) in Connected Agriculture

4.3.2 Upsurge in Demand for Smart Water Management Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Steep Learning Curve Regarding Connected Agriculture

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Network Management

5.1.1.2 Agriculture Asset Management

5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Smart Logistics

5.2.2 Smart Irrigation

5.2.3 Farming Planning and Management

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Vodafone Group PLC

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 SWIIM System

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 Link Labs LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

