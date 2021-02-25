HPP Equipment Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

The Recent Report on HPP Equipment Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the HPP Equipment industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the HPP Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global HPP Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4°C) during processing and distribution. Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017. HPP Equipment Breakdown Data by Type:

Below 50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

Above 400L HPP Equipment Breakdown Data by Application:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology