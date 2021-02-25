Global HIV Diagnostics Market Size 2020 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and Covid-19 Impact Analysis till 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global HIV Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4697.7 million by 2026, from USD 2878.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

The global HIV Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4697.7 million by 2026, from USD 2878.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

The list of TOP KEY COMPANIES in the market include:

The list of TOP KEY COMPANIES in the market include:

Abbott

Abbott Healthcare

Abbvie Inc.

Brsitol-Myers Squibb

Janssen Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Merck & Co. Inc

VIIV Healthcare

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Partec

Sysmex

Apogee Flow Systems

PointCare Technologies Inc.

Zyomyx Inc.

Mylan inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Qiagen

Consumables

Assay, Kits and Reagents

Other Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Antibody Tests

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Tests

Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis