Laboratory Robotics Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Laboratory Robotics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Laboratory Robotics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Laboratory Robotics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Safety of Both Humans and Property to Drive the Market

– Laboratory experiments involve the usage of hazardous chemicals and substances which are harmful when coming into direct contact with the human body.

– However, a number of precautionary measures are being undertaken in the laboratories to overcome the ill-effects of these chemicals. There are a number of cases where these experiments have caused injuries to researchers, moreover, in some adverse conditions they can also lead to death.

– Considering these factors, the need for laboratory robots has grown significantly. These robots make sure that humans are not exposed to these chemicals directly and, in turn, provide a safer working environment.

– With the increasing sales of medical robots across the globe it is evident that the medical sector is adopting more robots to create a safer workplace and to increase the efficiency of the medical process which is directly boosting the growth of the market studied.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– In the North America region, the increasing technological advancements and investments by the market leaders are driving the market to be the largest laboratory robotics market in the world.

– With the increase in the number of players in this region, the market in this region is witnessing enterprise collaborations and partnerships to achieve a technological breakthrough in the field of robotics which is also boosting the focus toward technology.

– Also, with the increased R&D activities by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in this region, also due to the increased adoption of lab automation by most of the hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs due to the increasing volume of test samples are driving the growth in the lab automation market in North American region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laboratory Robotics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Laboratory Robotics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Laboratory Robotics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Laboratory Robotics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Laboratory Robotics market?

Detailed TOC of Laboratory Robotics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Focus on Safety of Both Humans and Property

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Setup Costs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Clinical Diagnosis

5.1.3 Microbiology Solutions

5.1.4 Genomics Solutions

5.1.5 Proteomics Solutions

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Clinical Laboratory

5.2.2 Research Laboratory

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hamilton Company

6.1.2 Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA)

6.1.3 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.5 Hudson Robotics, Inc.

6.1.6 Tecan Group

6.1.7 Anton Paar GmbH

6.1.8 Biomérieux SA

6.1.9 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 Cleveland Automation Engineering

6.1.12 QIAGEN NV

6.1.13 Abbott Laboratories

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

