Dry Mortar Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Dry Mortar Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the dry mortar market include Sika, Baumit, Mapei, Saint-Gobain Weber, BASF, Henkel, Knauf, Ardex, Sto, Bostik. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for materials to enable faster construction on a massive scale will drive this market’ growth. The increased adoption of dry mortar to improve the industrial structure, the construction industry’s modernization, and reduction in cement waste and the project cost will be a market booster. This hassle-free and easy to apply product will witness a surge in demand in various areas like social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources. The emerging trend of green building certifications will provide more opportunities for the growth of this market. The various concerns about dry mortar use are higher chances of shrinkage, an improper bond if not appropriately mixed, and inability to use it for repairs or filling cracks.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of dry mortar.

Market Segmentation

The entire dry mortar market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

Floor Screeds, Include Thick Floor Screeds and Thin Floor Screeds (SLU)

Tile Adhesives/ Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters (Interior and Exterior)

EIFS Products (Major EPS and XPS)

Others

By Application

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Dry Mortar market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

