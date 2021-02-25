Real-Time Location Systems Market Report 2020 | Latest Trend, Growth & Forecast Analysis Till 2027

The global Real-Time Location Systems Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the real-time location systems market include Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Impinj, SaviTechnology, Teletracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Arista, Awarepoint, Identec Group, Alien Locating Architecture, among others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The key driving factors that are boosting the global RTLS include increased adoption in the healthcare sector for indoor tracking, and rising concerns about smooth workflow, safety, and security in various industrial verticals. To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, contact tracing is imperative to prevent the further transmission of the disease. Hence the demand for RTLS is increasing in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, factor such as increased demand for ultra-wideband technology-based RTLS solutions is expected to contribute to the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The entire real-time location systems market has been sub-categorized into component, locating architecture, application and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Locating Architecture

Wi-Fi

RFID

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth (BLE)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Others

By Application

Asset Tracking & Management

Supply Chain Management

Staff Locating & Monitoring

Workflow & Process Automation

Visualization & Mapping

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Real-Time Location Systems market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

