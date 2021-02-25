Next Generation Memory Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Next Generation Memory Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Next Generation Memory market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Next Generation Memory Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Information Technology to Significantly Employ Next Generation Storage Technology

– With the growing size of enterprises, many of the companies have adopted the use of enterprise storage technologies, which demand the need for next-generation storage to handle the computing power of the organizations.

– As the number of data centers increase the amount of storage and computing power required continues to increase and owing to such trends there is a need for better memory technologies to continue to withstand the computational demands for such organizations.

– These latest memory devices also provide a better architecture compared to the existing used technologies. Technologies, such as MRAM are expected to have a better architecture which provides efficiency for the data centers.

– With the growing adoption for SSD memory storage technologies, the need for better memory is becoming intertwined with it.

– The industry expectation rates vary at about 50% from 2017 to 2018 with many laptop manufacturers opting for such storage options. Quarterly shipments of the SSDs in notebooks have been found to increase from 25% to 26%. As the adoption rate grows the need for better memory technology is inevitable.

– Many memory modules have been combining the volatile memory with the nonvolatile memory modules. The data from the flash can be transferred and restored from the DRAM.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The region has experienced many investments in technology. The region also has a high adoption rate for various technologies, such as RAM, DRAM, and PCM memory.

– This growth can be attributed to increasing mobile phones and laptops among another computing device in the region.

– Many trends, such as BYOD in the region could also be a potential market for the company. The number of laptops within the price range of USD 500 has increased. This has increased the number of substitutes available for the population driving the growth of these devices.

– The region is also one of the earliest and the fastest cloud adopter. By 2021 of all the data of organizations 94% is expected to be on the cloud according to Cisco. As the growth in the data center increases the adoption of next-generation memory is also set to increase,

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Next Generation Memory market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next Generation Memory market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Next Generation Memory industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Next Generation Memory market in the future? Who is the leader in the Next Generation Memory market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Next Generation Memory market?

Detailed TOC of Next Generation Memory Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Universal Memory Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Stability Under Extreme Environmental Conditions

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Non Volatile

5.1.1.1 Magneto-Resistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM)

5.1.1.2 Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM)

5.1.1.3 Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM)

5.1.1.4 3D Xpoint

5.1.1.5 Nano RAM

5.1.1.6 Other Non Volatile

5.1.2 Volatile

5.1.2.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

5.1.2.2 High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Telecommunications

5.2.5 Information Technology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intel Corporation

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.3 Samsung Electronics

6.1.4 Adesto Technologies

6.1.5 Micron Technology Inc

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.8 Everspin Technologies

6.1.9 Sandisk Corporation

6.1.11 Crossbar Inc.

6.1.12 AsusTek Computer Inc.

6.1.13 Corsair Memory

6.1.14 Kingston Technologies

6.1.15 Sony Corporation

6.1.16 Windbond Electronics Corporation

6.1.17 Avalanche Technologies Inc

6.1.18 SK Hynix Inc.

6.1.19 Transcend Information, Inc.

6.1.20 Corsair Memory Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

