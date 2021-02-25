Electronic Nose Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Electronic Nose Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Electronic Nose market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Electronic Nose Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

– A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

– One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

– The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expecetd to drive the demand in the market.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The demand in the North America region has been high owing to the presence of stringent regulations that push the industries to adopt the technology to enhance the working environment safety. The precautionary measures such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in industrial setup are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

– The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies towards creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a while now. For instance, in the United States, the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

– The electronic nose is expected to gain demand in the region to supplement the safety measures in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supporting technological set up have been clinical in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for demand remaining positive in the regional market. For instance, ANN and library of odor classification.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Nose market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Electronic Nose industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Electronic Nose market in the future? Who is the leader in the Electronic Nose market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Electronic Nose market?

