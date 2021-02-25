Mezcal Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Mezcal Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Mezcal market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Mezcal Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

United States Witnessed Increased Consumption of Mezcal and Tequila

Consumers are preferring mezcal over other types of tequila which is playing a major role to boost the mezcal consumption in the country. The rise of cocktail culture in the United States has helped make mezcal trendy, with bars offering various varieties of mezcal and tequila. Also, the growing consumption of mezcal in the US and Mexico, and changing consumer preference towards new category like extra-añejo- which is produced from 100% Agave- have been supporting the market growth of Mezcal añejo over the past few years.

North America Held Largest Market Revenue

North America held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. The United States is one of the leading markets for mezcal in the North American region. Key players in the North American region are considering the increasing popularity of mescal and are investing to open production plants in the region, which is highly popular for the production of mescal. Furthermore, the demand for spirits across the on-trade sales channels, including full-service restaurants and cafés/bars, is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)

Detailed TOC of Mezcal Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Mezcal Joven

5.1.2 Mezcal Reposado

5.1.3 Mezcal anejo

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline retail stores

5.2.2 Online retail stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pernod Ricard

6.4.2 Ilegal Mezcal

6.4.3 William Grant & Sons Ltd.

6.4.4 Rey Campero

6.4.5 El Silencio Holdings, INC.

6.4.6 Mezcal Vago

6.4.7 Lagrimas de Dolores

6.4.8 Fidencio Mezcal

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

