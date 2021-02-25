Data Center Rack PDU Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Data Center Rack PDU Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Data Center Rack PDU market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate

– The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk building hyperscale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market

– The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the government’s push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies thus driving connected market

– As the data center ecosystem becomes more complex, the demand for data center infrastructure management also increases which helps the market demand. This is especially prevalent in more technologically-advanced countries, such as Japan. Ultimately, a rise in data center infrastructure would drive the data center racks PDU market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Center Rack PDU market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Data Center Rack PDU industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Data Center Rack PDU market in the future? Who is the leader in the Data Center Rack PDU market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Data Center Rack PDU market?

Detailed TOC of Data Center Rack PDU Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

4.3.2 Pressure for Effective Space Utilization in Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Faster Refresh Life Cycle than Data Center Profitable Life Expectancy

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Rack PDU Type

5.1.1 Basic

5.1.2 Metered

5.1.3 Monitored

5.1.4 Switched

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Colocation

5.2.2 Hosting

5.2.3 Other Data Center Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vertiv Co.

6.1.2 Schneider Electric

6.1.3 Tripp Lite

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 Legrand SA

6.1.7 Black Box Corporation

6.1.8 Schleifenbauer

6.1.9 Fujitsu Corporation

6.1.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

