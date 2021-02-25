Potassium Citrate Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Potassium Citrate Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Potassium Citrate market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Potassium Citrate Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity For Low Sodium Citrate Content In Foods

Potassium citrate is mostly used as an effective substitute for sodium citrate. Potassium citrate is used in food where sodium content should be less. Excess consumption of sodium has higher risks of heart attacks. The recommended consumption limit of sodium is 1,500 milligrams a day, but the average consumption of sodium in United States is about 3,400 milligrams a day, which is almsot the double. Inclusing potassium in your diet is a solution for avoiding the health issues caused by sodium. Consumers all around the world are shifting to a healthier diet, thus, prefer products that are healthier, which drives manufactures to use healthier additives in foods, such as potassium citrate. Potassium citrate salt can also be used in place of sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride in oral rehydration solution.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global potassium citrate market. China is the largest producer and exporter of potassium citrate in the region. United States accounts for the largest export share of potassium citrate from China. The export from this region is very high as compared to other regions. This is mainly due to the low price offered by the manufacturers for a competitive advantage, this is attributted by the lower production cost of potassium citrate in the region. The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest share in the potassium citrate market in Asia-Pacific, due the extensive list of properties of the compound, such as the ability to act as a preservative, emulsifier, etc. The lack of stringent regulations for food additives acts as a prominent factor for the use of potassium citrate in the region.

Detailed TOC of Potassium Citrate Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Grade Type

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill INC.

6.4.2 Tate & Lyle

6.4.3 ADM

6.4.4 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

6.4.5 Cofco Biochemical

6.4.6 American Tartaric Products

6.4.7 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical

6.4.8 Gadot Biochemical Industries

6.4.9 Niran

6.4.10 Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co.LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

