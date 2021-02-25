Dairy Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Dairy Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Dairy market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Dairy Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Lactose-Free Dairy Driving sales

More than 5% of US population is Lactose Intolerant and more than 10% of Europe and 90% of China population are Lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerant dairy is driving sales in these markets. People perceive products with low levels of lactose and sugar to be better for them. The offer of lactose-free products is now more and more diversified. Products with less lactose content, lactose-free dairies, yoghurts, milk or cheeses, lactose-intolerant consumers have access to a dizzying array of choices on the store shelves. The United States accounts for 29% of all the Lactose-free food consumed around the world. Lactose-free dairy is growing at a CAGR of 7%.

Developing countries contributing to the growth

Dairy product sales in developing countries form a major part contributing more than 50% of global sales. As the western market shows sluggish growth driven by product innovation, developing countries are growing at a higher rate driven by health consciousness. South America is the fastest growing region followed by the Middle East and Africa. Demand for dairy products is growing rapidly worldwide. This has led to the modernization of dairy production in developing countries. Efficient and sustainable dairy production in these countries is playing a large part in feeding the world’s growing population. Many women and children are benefiting from the day-to-day income from milk sales. Modernization also led to much lower greenhouse gas emissions, better milk quality and commercial opportunities for local dairy processing.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dairy market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Dairy industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Dairy market in the future? Who is the leader in the Dairy market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Dairy market?

Detailed TOC of Dairy Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Milk

5.1.2 Cheese

5.1.3 Butter

5.1.4 Cream

5.1.5 Dairy Desserts

5.1.6 Yogurt

5.1.7 Drinkable Yoghurt

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Distribution

5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specalist Retailers

5.2.4 Online Retail

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Anlysis

6.3 Key strategies adapted by companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle

6.4.2 Lactalis Group

6.4.3 Danone S.A.

6.4.4 Fonterra

6.4.5 Frieslandcampina

6.4.6 Arla Foods

6.4.7 Dean Foods

6.4.8 Yili

6.4.9 Mengniu

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

