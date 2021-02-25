Self Storage Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Self Storage Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Self Storage market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Self Storage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share

– In the current scenario, homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. Trends in the housing market favor downsizing to small, compact living spaces like condos, which prompt house owners to decide whether they’re keeping or ditching larger items. In addition, the houses are adopting modern, minimalist aesthetic like the Marie Kondo trend.

– Many of the baby boomers i.e., the population born between 1941-1965 are gearing up for retirement and looking into shifting from large houses to compact condo units.

– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed like self-storage lockers. They’ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate over the past half-century,

– Operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from steady demand from Australian consumers over the past five years. Consumers that are relocating for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. Consumers in transit between primary places of residence are another source of industry demand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing population density, along with the improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the aging population and changing cultural norms, are the factors supporting the demand for self-storage in the region.

– Additionally, the emergence of the new players in the unexplored Asian regions, like India, adds significantly to the market growth. For instance, Orange self-storage company based in Bengaluru (considered to be the Silicon Valley of India) recently announced its plans to expand its presence into several other Indian cities, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for storage facilities.

– In Taiwan, owing to the rapid growth in online shopping and e-commerce sector, some vendors have rented their storage space in several locations to facilitate last mile delivery. Self-storage facilities in commercial areas are mostly designed for business use. Many prominent companies have also started using these services for expanding their business footprints across the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Self Storage market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Self Storage industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Self Storage market in the future? Who is the leader in the Self Storage market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Self Storage market?

Detailed TOC of Self Storage Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Urbanization Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces

4.3.2 Improved Economic Outlook in Many Regions Leading to Business Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Government Regulations on Storage are Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By User Type

5.1.1 Personal

5.1.2 Business

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 U-Haul International, Inc.

6.1.2 Life Storage Inc.

6.1.3 CubeSmart, LP

6.1.4 National Storage Affiliates

6.1.5 Safestore Holdings PLC

6.1.6 Simply Self Storage

6.1.7 StorageMart

6.1.8 Prime Storage Group

6.1.9 W. P. Carey Inc.

6.1.10 Metro Storage LLC

6.1.11 SmartStop Asset Management LLC

6.1.12 World Class Capital Group LLC

6.1.13 National Storage REIT

6.1.14 All Storage

6.1.15 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

6.1.16 Urban Self Storage Inc.

6.1.17 SiteLink Software LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

