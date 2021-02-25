Finance Cloud Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Finance Cloud Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Finance Cloud market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Finance Cloud Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Wealth Management Industry to Dominate the Market

– As global wealth is increasing, there is a rise in wealth management professionals. As per Credit Suissue Wealth Report 2018, global wealth increased by 14 USD trillion last year.

– The same report indicates that global wealth is projected to rise by nearly 26% over the next five years, reaching USD 399 trillion by 2023. Wealth will primarily be driven by growth in the middle segment, but the number of millionaires will also grow markedly over the next five years to reach a new all-time high of 55 million.

– The proportion of global adults with wealth below USD 10,000 has decreased since 2000.

– According to most indicators, wealth inequality has not yet fallen significantly but has stabilized. This calls for an increased need for wealth management by BFSI sector.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Financial Institutions across Asia-Pacific are embracing digital transformations. This is allowing them to be more cost efficient.

– In September 2017, the HKMA announced seven initiatives to support a “New Era of Smart Banking”, which bode well for cloud demand among Hong Kong BFSIs. In July 2018, it announced that it had concluded a consultation on its intended approach to open application programming interface (API) for the Hong Kong banking sector.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitising payment systems and increasing financial inclusion.

– The New Zealand government maintains a Cloud First policy, through which it seeks to be open to the benefit from emergent technologies and act as a leader in cloud adoption.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Finance Cloud market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Finance Cloud industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Finance Cloud market in the future? Who is the leader in the Finance Cloud market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Finance Cloud market?

Detailed TOC of Finance Cloud Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management

4.3.2 Demand for Operational Efficiency in Financial Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rise of Cloud-based Cyber Threats

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Service

5.1.1 Financial Forecasting

5.1.2 Financial Reporting and Analysis

5.1.3 Risk and Compliance

5.1.4 Managed Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Wealth Management System

5.2.2 Revenue Management

5.2.3 Customer Management

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Public Cloud

5.3.2 Private Cloud

5.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services

6.1.2 Beeks Financial Cloud

6.1.3 Capgemini SE

6.1.4 Computer Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 Google, Inc.

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.11 SAP SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

