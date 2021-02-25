Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Business-Process-as-a-Service Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Business-Process-as-a-Service market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Reduction of Operational Costs and Productivity Improvement to Drive the Market

– Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) provides executable business processes to the clients over the internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies across the globe.

– BPaaS presents the opportunity to use cloud software on a pay-per-use model to an enterprise, instead of having to invest in costly hardware and incur maintenance cost, which decreases the overall operational costs significantly when compared to the conventional methods.

– Companies have also deployed BPaaS solution because of its increased mobility, as a company can access the solution from any geographical location.

– This solution provides enterprises with the opportunity to grow and expand at a much faster rate without incurring considerable infrastructural costs while improving the productivity of the enterprise.

– With the rapidly growing market for business process management and also the companies around the globe constantly improving their IT infrastructures, it is expected that these factors will boost the demand for BPaaS market.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is expected to occupy the largest market share in the forecast period, as several end-user organizations (both small and large-scale) are skewing towards the usage of technology to optimize business processes.

– Moreover, there is an effort to build a cost-effective infrastructure and also increase the flexibility of the systems to comply with the modern business environment. This coupled with the increased adoption of BPaaS solutions in industries, such as healthcare, telecom, BFSI, transportation and logistics, retail, and utilities, are driving the market growth in the region.

– Small businesses are considered to be the backbone of the US economy, as they have created around two-thirds of new jobs over recent times. Owing to the stronger sales growth, improved profitability, and positive hiring trends, the SMEs are expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby, directly pushing the BPaaS market forward.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business-Process-as-a-Service market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Business-Process-as-a-Service industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Business-Process-as-a-Service market in the future? Who is the leader in the Business-Process-as-a-Service market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Business-Process-as-a-Service market?

Detailed TOC of Business-Process-as-a-Service Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Standard Operating Processes

4.3.2 Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of Productivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 Human Resource Management

5.1.2 Accounting and Finance

5.1.3 Sales and Marketing

5.1.4 Supply Chain Management

5.1.5 Other Processes

5.2 By Size of Organization

5.2.1 Small and Medium Organizations

5.2.2 Large Organizations

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Government and Defense

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 OpenText Corporation

6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.1.10 Capgemini SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

