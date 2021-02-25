Spirulina Extract Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Spirulina Extract Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Spirulina Extract market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Spirulina Extract Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Spirulina Extracts

Increasing applications of spirulina, higher nutrition value of spirulina, approval of spirulina use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of spirulina, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from spirulina and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with spirulina making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing disposable incomes and awareness of the natural product efficiency in the developing economies are creating opportunities for growth of the spirulina during the forecast period. Innovations and funding supporting research are also major avenues to explore in the coming years.

North America and Europe Holds the Major Share in Spirulina Extracts Market

North American and Europe regions are the major producers of spirulina extracts, due to their favorable climatic conditions and wide applications of the products. The North American spirulina extract market exhibits the United States as the dominating country and Canada as a dynamic one, considering the regulatory changes and the change in the colorant offerings from the key market players. Due to the ban on chemicals as colorants in the food industry, the United States and Europe are booming markets. The demand for clean label and natural ingredients are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Spirulina Extract market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spirulina Extract market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Spirulina Extract industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Spirulina Extract market in the future? Who is the leader in the Spirulina Extract market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Spirulina Extract market?

Detailed TOC of Spirulina Extract Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Nutraceuticals

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Cosmetics

5.1.4 Agriculture

5.1.5 Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Spain

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of MEA

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation

6.4.2 DDW – the Color House

6.4.3 DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals

6.4.4 Chr. Hansen A/S

6.4.5 Naturex SA

6.4.6 Royal DSM

6.4.7 Dohler Group

6.4.8 C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd

6.4.9 BASF

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

