Soup Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

Soup Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Instant Soup Dominates the Global Soup Market

The market for instant soup has great potential to grow because of the increase in product offerings like packet soup, natural & tasty soup, quick soup, pouched soup, and others. Moreover, there is a growing consumers preference for instant soup as a snack item. There is also an increase in consumer preference for instant noodles soup, such as cup noodles soup. Companies offering high nutritious ingredients in soups and the growing preference for convenient food are driving the instant soup market. Various companies operating in the segment are coming up with product launches and increasing their product offerings. For instance, Nestle launched a range of six varieties of single-serve soups in instant format.

North America Being the Largest Market for Global Soup Industry

The region’s self-sufficient production capabilities have made it a matured market. By product type, the canned soup segment holds the largest market share, followed by the instant and dehydrated soup segments. The major factor driving the growth of the North American soup market is the increasingly busy lifestyle of people in countries, like the United States and Canada, where people opt for ready-to-go meals. The changing perception about soups as a healthier food choice frequently preferred quick meals, and the launch of premium and novel flavors are expected to propel the growth of the North American soup market.

Detailed TOC of Soup Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Canned/Preserved

5.1.2 Chilled

5.1.3 Dehydrated

5.1.4 Frozen

5.1.5 Instant

5.1.6 UHT

5.2 Packaging

5.2.1 Canned

5.2.2 Pouched

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.3.2 Convenience Store

5.3.3 Online Channels

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies over the Past Five Years

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CSC BRANDS, L.P

6.4.2 Unilever Food Solutions

6.4.3 Nestle

6.4.4 Kraft Heinz Canada

6.4.5 Premier Foods

6.4.6 Ottogi Foods

6.4.7 Baxters Foods

6.4.8 Conagra Foods Inc.

6.4.9 Frontier Soups

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

