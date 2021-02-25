Smoothies Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Smoothies Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Smoothies market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Smoothies Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages

Smoothies which include a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended as a healthy diet. Also, an increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyle and food habits and health benefits driving the growth of the smoothies market. Moreover, the consumption habits of people, nowadays, includes meal skipping and using other snack foods as substitutes. The carbohydrate intake, when smoothies made without sugar, is very less; thus, the reason most gym trainers recommend it to people wanting to lose weight, therefore smoothies are perfect meal replacement food products, as they are healthier than other snack options, taste good and offer convenience and portability.

North America Holds the Major Share in Smoothies Market

North America dominates the healthy smoothies market followed by Asia Pacific region. The United States has the major consumption of healthy smoothies ingredients, owing to a busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in this region. Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy lifestyle has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits over conventional smoothies are likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Smoothies market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smoothies market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Smoothies industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Smoothies market in the future? Who is the leader in the Smoothies market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Smoothies market?

Detailed TOC of Smoothies Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fruit-based

5.1.2 Dairy-based

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Restaurants

5.2.3 Smoothie Bars

5.2.4 Convenience Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bolthouse Farms

6.3.2 Jamba Juice Company

6.3.3 MTY Food Group

6.3.4 Smoothie King

6.3.5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

6.3.6 Ella’s Kitchen Ltd

6.3.7 Barfresh Food Group

6.3.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

