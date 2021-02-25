Artificial Sweeteners Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Artificial Sweeteners Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Artificial Sweeteners market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Artificial Sweeteners Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

The Major Application Of Artificial Sweeteners Are In The Beverage Industry

Artificial sweeteners have almost replaced the place of sugar in the beverage industry, especially in the soft drink segment. Acesulphame-k, Aspartame, Cyclamate, and Sucralose are popular sweeteners which are the major substitutes of sugar in soft drinks, especially in carbonated beverages. The natural profile and the clean label of artificial sweeteners are also factors driving the market. Moreover, in fizzy drinks the amount of sugar can be reduced without any significant change in its taste and appearance, this has encouraged the beverage manufacturers to substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. The reduced cost of production and the better economy of scale are also boosting the growth of the artificial sweetener market.

Asia-Pacific is One of the Largest Market for Artificial Sweeteners

The rise in health awareness among the consumers, concerned about obesity, diabetes and the amount of calorie intake are driving the artificial sweetener market in the region. A trend of losing weight is also found in the region which reduces the usage of table sugar and boosts the artificial sugar market. The improved economic conditions and the changing lifestyles have resulted in the increased demand for convenience foods. The evolving dietary patterns such as low calorie and zero calorie foods are increasing in the processed and packed food segment, resulting in the increased demand for artificial sweeteners.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Sweeteners market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Artificial Sweeteners industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Artificial Sweeteners market in the future? Who is the leader in the Artificial Sweeteners market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Artificial Sweeteners market?

Detailed TOC of Artificial Sweeteners Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Aspartame

5.1.2 Acesulfame K

5.1.3 Saccharin

5.1.4 Sucralose

5.1.5 Neotame

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Bakery Products

5.2.2 Dairy products

5.2.3 Confectionery

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tate & Lyle

6.4.2 Cargill Inc.

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.4 Ingredion Inc.

6.4.5 Roquette

6.4.6 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.4.7 JK Sucralose Inc.

6.4.8 Dupont

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

