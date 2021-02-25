Chipless RFID Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Chipless RFID Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Chipless RFID market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Chipless RFID Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.

– Furthermore, to keep a track on an ambulatory patient who might face a critical situation while travelling to a location outside his/her hometown, chipless 1G-RFID-Sys are being employed in the patient’s ID. These chipless 1G-RFID-Sys tags help to identify the emergence of the situation from the patient’s medical history.

– Moreover, due to the lack of vigilance and advocacy by healthcare providers, lack of legal protection and technology to identify genuine drugs, there is an increase in drug counterfeiting. As traditional RFID with barcode technology cannot prevent counterfeiting drugs, in many healthcare sectors the R&D department is putting efforts to produce chipless RFID devices, which are cheap and could be used to combat this universal burning issue of the healthcare industry.

– As the pharmaceutical sector is moving toward contract packaging, and significant efforts are being made by packaging vendors, like BASF, Avery Dennison Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group, in smart packaging levels that would prompt serialization. With such industry focus, the future of chipless RFID is set to be prominent.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

– In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customer’s WeChat application.

– In addition, Japan is also planning to introduce next-generation in-store experience through the introduction of RFIDs. For instance, in April 2017, Seven-Eleven Japan announced to introduce next-generation self-checkout.

– Further, in India, the rise in per capita income and the increasing requirements for appliances such as smartwatches is propelling chipless RFID market. The growing adoption thin-film battery in India which needs portable electronic appliances by the application of printed & chipless RFID is penetrating the market growth.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chipless RFID market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Chipless RFID industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Chipless RFID market in the future? Who is the leader in the Chipless RFID market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Chipless RFID market?

Detailed TOC of Chipless RFID Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs

5.2.2 Rising Utilization of Access Control and Security Application

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Initial Installation Cost and Device Interoperability

6 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

6.1 Printing Technologies

6.1.1 Inkjet Printed Technology

6.1.2 Screen Printed Technology

6.2 Flexible Hybrid Electronics Overview

6.3 Printed Electronics Overview

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Tag

7.1.2 Reader

7.1.3 Middleware

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Smart Cards

7.2.2 Smart Tickets

7.2.3 Other Applications

7.3 By End-user Industry

7.3.1 Retail

7.3.2 Healthcare

7.3.3 Logistics & Transportation

7.3.4 BFSI

7.3.5 Other End-user Industries

7.4 Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Rest of the World

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation

8.1.2 IDTRONIC GmbH

8.1.3 Zebra Technologies

8.1.4 Variuscard GmbH

8.1.5 Avery Dennison

8.1.6 NXP Semi Conductors

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

