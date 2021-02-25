Japan Defense Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Japan Defense Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Japan Defense market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Japan Defense Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the Japan defense market during the forecast period owing to various ongoing procurement plans for replacing aging combat aircraft. Japan is currently, pushing ahead with research and development into advanced fighter jet technology, despite uncertainty over its acquisition strategy for a next-generation fighter. Japan is also in plans to upgrade its aging F-2 fighter aircraft fleet. The increasing military might of China has led to the Japanese government investing in advanced fighter aircraft with radar-evading stealth technology, advanced sensors to maintain situational awareness in the airspace, increasing data-processing power, and the ability to conduct secure, automated, real-time communications. In 2018, the Japanese government reported that they shall be acquiring 20 additional F-35 A stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corporation over the next six years. Moreover, acquiring of these aircraft shall provide Japan a competitive edge over potential foes in the Asia-Pacific while also increasing the reliance of Japan on the military technology of the US. In addition, Japan is also in plans to develop their own fighter jet which has been codenamed as the F-3. On the other hand, the high cost of military aircraft development shall lead to Japan searching for foreign partners to collaborate on the project. Likewise, in 2018, the Japanese government reported that they shall be acquiring nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from the United States. The Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) maintains a fleet of 13 E-2C Hawkeyes and four E-767 aircraft as part of its Airborne Early Warning Wing. The E-2Cs is expected to be phased out of the service by the late 2020s. Thus, upcoming procurements and developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Japan Defense Market is Anticipated to Experience a Steady Growth During 2019-2024

Japans military spending in 2018 accounted for 2.6%, thereby reaching USD 46.6 billion in 2018. In 2018, the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister announced that they have approved a plan to spend around USD 242.7 billion on defense expenditure for the next five years. The governments defense policy features the conversion of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDFs) two Izumo-class helicopter carriers into multirole aircraft carriers from which the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter can be operated. Additionally, the new National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPGs) and the associated Mid-Term Defense Plan (MTDP) have also put a strong emphasis on three new defense domains in the country, namely, cyber, space, and electronic warfare (EW). Developments in such domains are expected to be a part of Japans new multidimensional integrated defense force. Japan have also announced their intention of buying an additional 63 conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) F-35As and 42 STOVL F-35Bs over the coming decade for replacing 99 of the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces (JASDFs) 201 Boeing-Mitsubishi F-15J/DJ Eagle multirole combat aircraft. In addition, Japan is joining the international race to add artificial intelligence and drones to its defense capabilities. Additionally, Japan is in plans to develop hypersonic weapons in order to deter Chinese attacks on disputed islands in the East China Sea. The 2019 defense budget of Japan is estimated at USD 48.4 billion and includes a two-pronged strategy to support its forces: shorter-term measures include upgrading electronic warfare and missile-defence capabilities and medium-term efforts which include research and development of hypersonic weapons. Additionally, for future defense capabilities, Japan is in plans to enhance their response capability by pursuing further joint operations and improve the mission-capable rate of their defense equipment while strengthening the logistical support foundations of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF). Thus, various ongoing developments shall lead to a growth in the Japan defense market in the near future.

