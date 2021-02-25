Italy Foodservice Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Italy Foodservice Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Italy Foodservice market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Italy Foodservice Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Demand for Cafes and Bars

Cafes and Bars emerge as one of the largest growing segment in the market with the growing preferences for coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Further, the cafes are offering affordable food products ranging cold and hot meals leading to an increased willingness to spend. Many companies are investing to launch their outlets in the country. For instance, in 2018, the giant player, Starbucks Coffee Company launched its first outlet in the country. With the growing urbanization and improved lifestyle, Italians are increasingly preferring wine over other alcoholic drinks uplifting the business for wine bars in the country.

Growing Frequent Eating Out Trend

The increasing frequency of Italians for eating out is majorly benefitting the foodservice sector of the country. According to FIPE, around 39 million Italians ate out in 2016 accounting for 35.3% of the total revenue generated by food consumption in the country. The majority comprised of 34 million consumers eating lunch out on weekdays while the number of people dining out for dinner remained around 2 million. Italy holds more catering enterprises per square km as compared to any other country in the world portraying a flourishing foodservice market in the country.

Detailed TOC of Italy Foodservice Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant

5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant

5.1.3 Fast Food

5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk

5.1.5 Cafe and Bar

5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 McDonald’s

6.4.2 Domino’s Pizza, Inc

6.4.3 Yum! Brands RSC

6.4.4 Burger King

6.4.5 Gruppo Sebeto

6.4.6 Lagardere Food Services Srl

6.4.7 CAMST Soc. Coop. a rl

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

