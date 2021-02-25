Indonesia Textiles Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Indonesia Textiles Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Indonesia Textiles market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Indonesia Textiles Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating exports growth to Drive the Market

– Indonesia is among the top 10 textile-producing nations in the world. The country is also the 12th largest textile and apparel exporter, with major exporting destinations, including the United States, EU, and Middle-East.

– The countrys exports were relatively stagnant during the four year period of 2012-2016. The biggest increase in exports was witnessed in yarn and garments during 2016-2018.

– According to API, in the year 2017, the country faced declines in exports in Japan and the European Union, which were offset by rising textile demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

– However, despite the global decline in the textile demand, the overall textile exports of the country rose by 8 % on a year-on-year basis in 2018, according to the Indonesian Textile Association (API). The United States still maintained top market destination for Indonesian textiles.

– Thus the above-mentioned factors are driving the textile industry in Indonesia.

Garments Stand out as the Largest Segment

The garment segment accounted for 22.23%, by volume in 2018, and 38.13%, by revenue, in 2018.

– The garment and textiles industry in Indonesia is raising the bar in the global textiles market, with the revenue of apparel reaching almost USD 16 billion in 2018.

– The Indonesian government has set a target to increase the export value of textiles and garments to USD 75 billion, by 2030.

– This step is expected to increase Indonesias textiles and apparel products share in the global market, by reaching 5%, by 2030.

– Domestic demand for garments is also rising, owing to the rising purchasing power of people, demand for new fashion, expansion of internet retailing, and growing sales channels.

– From the above-mentioned points, we can see a vast scope for the garments segment of the textiles industry in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indonesia Textiles market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Indonesia Textiles industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Indonesia Textiles market in the future? Who is the leader in the Indonesia Textiles market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Indonesia Textiles market?

Detailed TOC of Indonesia Textiles Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Exports Growth

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Dependency on Imported Raw Material

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Textile Type

5.1.1 Fiber

5.1.2 Yarn

5.1.3 Fabric

5.1.4 Garment

5.1.5 Other Textiles

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Indorama Corporation (PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk)

6.4.2 PT Argo Pantes Tbk

6.4.3 PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk

6.4.4 PT Century Textile Industry Tbk (Toray Industries Inc.)

6.4.5 PT Eratex Djaja Tbk

6.4.6 PT Indo Kordsa Tbk

6.4.7 PT Pan Brothers Tbk

6.4.8 PT Panasia Group

6.4.9 PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

6.4.10 PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

6.4.11 PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk

6.4.12 PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk

6.4.13 PT Tyfountex Indonesia

6.4.14 PT. Ever Shine Tex Tbk

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Initiative to Attract Investment in the Industry

