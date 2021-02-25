Indonesia Foodservice Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Indonesia Foodservice Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Indonesia Foodservice market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Indonesia Foodservice Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Tourism Sector in the Country

Indonesia ranks among the top ten countries in the world and first in South-East Asia with the fastest growing tourism sector. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the country witnessed a Year on Year growth of 8.16% in 2018 in the number of tourists visits accounting for 1.15 million visits in the respective year. Owing to this flourishing sector the foodservice business is experiencing a top-notch growth in the country. Moreover, dishes such as Rendang, Rawon, Oxtail soup, and Siomay offered by Indonesian cuisine has been gaining considerable preferences by the tourists.

Rising Preferences for Online Food Delivery

With the increasing urbanization, there has been a surge to seek services with the best possible convenience. Attributed to which the online channel in the country is growing at the fastest pace. The food delivery apps such as Go-Jek’s â€˜Go-Food is involved in offering a much more seamless delivery service which has gained a significant number of users in recent years. By 2018, the app claimed to have registered 100,000 users ordering food from small stalls to premium class restaurants. Witnessing the growing demand through delivery apps, many restaurant owners and family-owned businesses are increasingly looking forward to operating through this platform in order to increase sales. Hence, the online channels are frosting the foodservice sector in the country.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indonesia Foodservice market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Indonesia Foodservice industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Indonesia Foodservice market in the future? Who is the leader in the Indonesia Foodservice market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Indonesia Foodservice market?

Detailed TOC of Indonesia Foodservice Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant

5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant

5.1.3 Fast Food

5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk

5.1.5 Cafe and Bar

5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PT Top Food Indonesia

6.4.2 McDonald’s

6.4.3 Starbucks Coffee Company

6.4.4 Domino’s Pizza, Inc

6.4.5 Yum! Brands RSC

6.4.6 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC

6.4.7 Burger King

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

