Vietnam Food Service Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Vietnam Food Service Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Vietnam Food Service market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Vietnam Food Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Bars/pubs Record strongest Current value Growth

The changing lifestyle in the country has encouraged the consumers to shift to cafes from full-service restaurants, due to the increasing popularity of socializing through cafÃ©s. Customers of cafes include various population groups, from young to old and from low-income to high-income consumers. This has resulted in a better business opportunity for small-scale investors to expand across the potential regions. The cafes are of two types, chained cafes and independent cafes. The chained cafes usually specialize in a category of products, whereas independent cafes have the freedom to develop products according to the needs of the consumers.

Chained Pizza Full-Service Restaurants Records Outstanding Growth

The Vietnam Food Service Market is forecasted to reach USD 65.03 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Pizza FSR segment in Vietnam is dominated by international brands like Pizza hut (entered the market in 2007), Dominos (entered the market in late 2010), Pizza Inn, etc. The international brands are strategically located in the urban areas of Vietnam, like, Hanoi, HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Can Tho, as they form the majority of the share of the consumer base for their premium products. The growing popularity of pizza in Vietnam has encouraged international companies to expand in the country, along with the steady competition from local players.

Detailed TOC of Vietnam Food Service Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full-Service Restaurant(FSR)

5.1.2 Cafe and Bar

5.1.3 Street Kiosk

5.1.4 Fast Food

5.1.5 100% Home Delivery Restaurants

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Jollibee Food Corp.

6.4.2 Yum! Brands

6.4.3 Dunkin Brands

6.4.4 Vietnam Lotteria Company Ltd

6.4.5 Huy Vietnam

6.4.6 Starbucks Corporation

6.4.7 AFG Vietnam

6.4.8 Golden Gate JSC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

