United Kingdom Foodservice Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “United Kingdom Foodservice Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the United Kingdom Foodservice market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

United Kingdom Foodservice Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Foodservice Outlets

Increased revenues from restaurants and foodservice outlets are contributed to shifting consumer preference towards takeaway food and online purchases. Delivery food continues to be a popular meal solution for diners as ordering online is convenient across every customer touch-point. Moreover, with many individuals preferring to consume food while on-the-go due to a busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, the demand for foodservice outlets is rising with more people purchasing food, thereby leading to increased revenues to the outlets.

Increased Prevalence of Foodservice Outlets

The increased prevalence of many local and international players in the United Kingdom has led to intense competition among the players to gain a competitive advantage over each other. They are adopting strategies such as new and innovative food product launches to garner market share and cater to consumer demand requiring varied meals and food options. Moreover, healthier eating options among consumers have to more individuals opt for healthy food alternatives from foodservice outlets including restaurants.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the United Kingdom Foodservice market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the United Kingdom Foodservice industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the United Kingdom Foodservice market in the future? Who is the leader in the United Kingdom Foodservice market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the United Kingdom Foodservice market?

Detailed TOC of United Kingdom Foodservice Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant

5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant

5.1.3 Fast Food

5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk

5.1.5 Cafe and Bar

5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 McDonald’s

6.4.2 Yum! Brands RSC

6.4.3 Burger King Corporation

6.4.4 Starbucks Coffee Company

6.4.5 Doctor’s Associates Inc.

6.4.6 Whitbread PLC.

6.4.7 Domino’s

6.4.8 Mitchells & Butlers

6.4.9 Dunkin Donuts

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

