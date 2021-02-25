Syngas Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Syngas Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Syngas market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Syngas Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Chemical Industry

Syngas is one of the widely used fuel gas mixtures, which primarily consists of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. It is often used as fuel in engines and its energy density is about half of natural gas.

Syngas is used to create synthetic natural gas (SNG). It is seen as a viable alternative for usage as fuel in the form of LNG or CNG and it can be used in road, rail, marine, and other transport.

Syngas can be used to fuel gas engines for various purposes, such as power supply, where it can be used for benefits like low energy costs, stability, and predictability.

Syngas can be used effectively for both heat and electrical supply, as it can provide high electrical efficiency compared to other power generation technologies, such as steam turbines. It requires less pressure and its disposal is easier when it cannot be used for power or heat generation.

The Demand from Asia-Pacific to Expand at a Lucrative Rate

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2017, with rising demand from the chemical industry, primarily from refineries. China’s refinery capacity is about 14,177 thousand barrels per day, which constitutes 14.6% of the worlds refining capacity. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for the majority of chemicals produced, globally. With the growing global demand for various chemicals, the demand for syngas from this sector is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The Chinese oil and gas sector is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina and Sinopec account for 31% and 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country, respectively. Moreover, the consumption of both liquid and gaseous fuels is increasing exponentially in the country. This is expected to augment the syngas markets growth over the forecast period. India was the third largest oil consumer in the world in 2017. The country has 600 million metric ton (MMT) of oil reserves and 43.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. However, it is focusing on increasing its domestic production. India’s refinery capacity is about 4,620 thousand barrel per day, constituting about 4.7% of the worlds refining capacity. In India, the demand for increasing refining capacity is primarily due to the growing demand for fuel. Increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods, are some of the factors augmenting the demand for fuel. The aforementioned factors are projected to increase the consumption of syngas during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Syngas market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Syngas market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Syngas industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Syngas market in the future? Who is the leader in the Syngas market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Syngas market?

Detailed TOC of Syngas Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Feedstock Flexibility for Syngas Production

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Electricity

4.1.3 Growing Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment and Funding

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Power Generation

5.1.2 Chemicals

5.1.2.1 Methanol

5.1.2.2 Ammonia

5.1.2.3 Oxo Chemicals

5.1.2.4 N-Butanol

5.1.2.5 Hydrogen

5.1.2.6 Dimethyl Ether

5.1.3 Liquid Fuels

5.1.4 Gaseous Fuels

5.2 Feedstock

5.2.1 Coal

5.2.2 Natural Gas

5.2.3 Petroleum

5.2.4 Pet-coke

5.2.5 Biomass

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Steam Reforming

5.3.2 Partial Oxidation

5.3.3 Auto-thermal Reforming

5.3.4 Combined or Two-step Reforming

5.3.5 Biomass Gasification

5.4 Gasifier Type

5.4.1 Fixed Bed

5.4.2 Entrained Flow

5.4.3 Fluidized Bed

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 US

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 UK

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

6.4.2 Air Liquide

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 BP PLC

6.4.5 ECUST

6.4.6 John Wood Group PLC

6.4.7 General Electric

6.4.8 Haldor Topsoe AS

6.4.9 KBR Inc.

6.4.10 The Linde Group

6.4.11 Royal Dutch Shell

6.4.12 Sasol

6.4.13 Siemens AG

6.4.14 TechnipFMC PLC

6.4.15 Yara

6.4.16 SynGas Technology LLC

6.4.17 OXEA GmbH

6.4.18 Dakota Gasification Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Utilization of Biomass and Municipal Waste

7.2 Development of Underground Coal Gasification Technology

