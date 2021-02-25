North America Recreational Vehicle Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “North America Recreational Vehicle Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the North America Recreational Vehicle market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

North America Recreational Vehicle Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Recreational Vehicles Shipments in the US

According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.

One of the primary reason propelling the growth of the market is a rise in income, employment, and household wealth. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.

As per Frank Hugelmeyer, President, RV Industry Association, favorable population trends and the growing desire among the consumers to be outdoors, is expected to propel the demand for and sale of RVs in the coming years.

Additionally, newer and younger RV owners and shoppers demonstrate higher and more robust shopping intentions than older RVers. Most current owners say they will probably purchase another RV sometime in the future. Furthermore, baby-boomers are also propelling the demand for and sales of motorhomes. They prefer an experience-seeking lifestyle post-retirement, thus, they prefer motorhomes as well as travel trailers as a viable and convenient option due to the fuel economy offered by them.

Type B expected to Witness Strong Demand

Type B motorhomes are commonly called van campers. They are driven like a family van and are however smaller in size compared to the type A motorhomes. These are built on the chassis of a full-sized van and feature a raised roof to facilitate walking upright.

These vehicles provide the campers with comfortable sleeping quarters and all the necessities, along with some luxurious features such as refrigerator, hot water, air conditioning, and heating. However, they miss out some features such as full sized entertainment system and laundry facilities, owing to their small size.

These motorhomes are less expensive in nature and are preferred by consumers who have 2-3 family members, and occasional campers. They cost between USD 60,000 and USD 130,000, with the difference in price arising from different models providing different amenities.

Being smaller in size, the major advantages of type B motorhomes are maneuverability and the ease of driving them around.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the North America Recreational Vehicle market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the North America Recreational Vehicle industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the North America Recreational Vehicle market in the future? Who is the leader in the North America Recreational Vehicle market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the North America Recreational Vehicle market?

Detailed TOC of North America Recreational Vehicle Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Towable RVs

5.1.1 Travel Trailers

5.1.2 Fifth Wheel Trailers

5.1.3 Folding Camp Trailers

5.1.4 Truck Campers

5.2 Motorhomes

5.2.1 Type A

5.2.2 Type B

5.2.3 Type C

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Thor Industries Inc.

6.3.2 Winnebago Industries .

6.3.3 Forest River Inc.

6.3.4 REV Group

6.3.5 Erwin Hymer Group North America

6.3.6 Nexus RV

6.3.7 Triple E RV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

8 IMPACT OF RECREATIONAL VEHICLE RENTAL INDUSTRY

9 DISCLAIMER

