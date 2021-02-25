North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “North America Non-lethal Weapons Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the North America Non-lethal Weapons market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Ammunition Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Currently, ammunition segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Technology advancements shall lead to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and smoke munitions worldwide. Non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas have become increasingly common tools among the police forces to control civilian protests. Moreover, the growing number of armed violence has led to the rise in the usage of rubber bullets by law enforcement for crowd control. Thus, the various ongoing advancements shall lead to a focus on this segment and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the North America non-lethal weapons market, as of December 2018, the United States generated the highest revenue. The United States of America is witnessing a growth in the number of violence-related incidents and this has led to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons by the law enforcement agencies in order to control the situation. Moreover, growing issues regarding personal safety shall also lead to the growth of non-lethal weapons in the US. Additionally, the US Department of Defense is now focusing on developing non-lethal weapons with the intent to minimize the probability of fatalities, as well as permanent injuries. The US army has recently acquired the new batch of Pepperball VKS launchers which are actually supercharged paintball guns fitted on an M4 Carbine rifle. The actual ingredient for the VKS launcher ammunition is made out of chili which burst upon impact as well as leads to burning the eyes, nose, and mouth Thus, various upcoming developments in the US shall lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of North America Non-lethal Weapons Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.1.1 Anti – Vehicle

5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.4.3 Teargas

5.1.4.4 Pepper Sprays

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electro Shock Weapons

5.2 Use

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Country

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc

6.2.2 Combined Systems Inc.

6.2.3 LRAD Corp.

6.2.4 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

6.2.5 UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS (PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES)

6.2.6 Bruzer Less Lethal International

6.2.7 ALS Less Lethal

6.2.8 Taser International Manufacturing Company

6.2.9 Condor Non-lethal Technologies

6.2.10 The Safariland Group

6.2.11 Mace Security International, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

