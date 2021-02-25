Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Business Jet Segment will Continue to be the Largest Market in the Years to Come

The business jet segment is the major revenue generating segment for the market as of 2018. In the Middle East region, the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets is the highest and is a major driver for the business jet segment’s growth. The business jet segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years in the region, after a downfall for several years, mainly due to the economic downturn. Business jet manufacturers have also shifted their focus and are considering the Middle East as a high potential region for future business jet sales, as several companies in the United States and Europe are cutting back on frills like the corporate plane charter in an attempt to save money and appease investors.

Saudi Arabia is the Largest Market for General Aviation in the Region as of 2018

In 2018, Saudi Arabia was the biggest market for business aviation activity in the Middle East region, accounting for more than one-third of the total business aircraft in the Middle East region. The high wealth in the country makes its a lucrative market for general aviation. However, UAE, another wealthy nation in the region, is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the years to come. General aviation is witnessing tremendous growth in the United Arab Emirates and the growth can be traced to the increase in the presence of general aviation players in the region. Dubai is projected to be a major destination in the Middle East during the forecast period, both for business travel purposes and tourist purposes. All these factors are anticipated to help the growth of the UAE general aviation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Middle East & Africa General Aviation industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market in the future? Who is the leader in the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market?

Detailed TOC of Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Helicopters

5.1.2 Piston Fixed Wing

5.1.3 Turboprop

5.1.4 Business Jet

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Middle East & Africa

5.2.1.1 UAE

5.2.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.1.3 Qatar

5.2.1.4 Egypt

5.2.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Textron Inc.

6.4.2 Embraer SA

6.4.3 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.4 The Boeing Company

6.4.5 General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream)

6.4.6 Dassault Aviation

6.4.7 Cirrus Aircraft

6.4.8 Pilatus Aircraft

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 ATR Aircraft

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

