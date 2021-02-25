Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Components

Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is a super engineering plastic, with a combination of high strength, modulus and impact properties, flame retardance, resistance to a wide range of aggressive chemicals, very low and tailor-able coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE), excellent dimensional stability, thin-wall flow-ability, and unique processability.

With the miniaturization trend of many electronic products, manufacturers are streamlining devices to pack more features into smaller packages. For instance, the pitch (spacing) between contacts in electrical connectors is narrower than ever before and as small as 0.2 mm, when compared to older-style power connectors, with pitches exceeding 12.0 mm.

For the same reasons, LCPs are also injection molded into an integrated circuit (IC) sockets, high-frequency (HF) network switches, power modules for wind and solar inverters and converters, custom high-power electrical connectors, and many other precision devices.

Daily use of electronic equipment, like cell phones, laptops, or tablet PCs, is increasing at a rapid pace. At the same time, these devices are becoming more powerful and inexpensive from generation to generation, while decreasing in size and weight. LCP is delivering the properties that permit the successful development of the miniaturization of electrical equipment.

Such factors are expected to drive global LCP during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. China is the worlds largest electronics production base and offers tough competition to existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, and so on, have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. The electronics manufacturing industry is constantly moving to China, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the liquid crystalline polymers market. Additionally, the US aircraft giant Boeing and Chinese aviation manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), are together planning to build a Boeing 737 production system, with a capacity of 100 planes in Zhoushan area of China, which will start its operation by 2018. This factor is likely to drive the aerospace manufacturing industry, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for liquid crystalline polymers, for aerospace and aviation applications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the demand for LCP in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market?

Detailed TOC of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Components

4.1.2 Development of Lightweight Materials for Automobile Components

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Compared to Natural Graphite

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.6 Regulatory Policies Analysis

4.7 IP Snapshot/Overview

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Thermotropic

5.1.2 Lyotropic

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Industrial Machinery

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Other Applications (Medical and Aerospace)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.7 Netherlands

5.3.3.8 Spain

5.3.3.9 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 Polyplastics Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company

6.4.4 Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Solvay

6.4.6 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.7 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd

6.4.9 UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Potential in the Medical and Home Appliances Market

