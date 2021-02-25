Lignin Products Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Lignin Products Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Lignin Products market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Lignin Products Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures

Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.

Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.

Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by India, China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and â€˜Housing for All by 2022, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.

The construction industry in Europe is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Europe has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Lignin Products market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lignin Products market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Lignin Products industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Lignin Products market in the future? Who is the leader in the Lignin Products market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Lignin Products market?

