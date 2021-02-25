Latin America Surfactants Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Latin America Surfactants Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Latin America Surfactants market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Latin America Surfactants Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Household Soap and Detergent Application

– Detergent is usually a mixture of surfactants, used mainly for the purpose of cleaning, and is available in varying dilutions.

– Detergents consist of alkylbenzenesulfonates, which have chemical properties similar to soap, but with higher solubility in hard water.

– Detergents are classified in terms of their ionic properties, namely anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. The soap mentioned in the segmentation deals mainly with washing and laundry application.

– In terms of the market share in the application segment, soap and detergent segment occupies the largest share in the Latin American surfactant market, accounting for more than half of the share.

– The laundry care market in Mexico is growing gradually, owing to the increasing awareness toward household hygiene, which is also expected to propel the market studied during the forecast period.

Brazil to Dominate the Demand

– Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products in the world, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

– With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.

– Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products worldwide, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

– Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.

– Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.

– Such factors are expected to drive the market for surfactants in Brazil, throughout the coming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Latin America Surfactants market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Latin America Surfactants industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Latin America Surfactants market in the future? Who is the leader in the Latin America Surfactants market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Latin America Surfactants market?

Detailed TOC of Latin America Surfactants Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Personal Care and Home Care Industry in Latin America

4.1.2 The Growth of the Oleo Chemicals Market Driving Bio-based Surfactants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Anionic Surfactants

5.1.1.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfolane (LAS or LABS)

5.1.1.2 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates (AES)

5.1.1.3 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)

5.1.1.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS)

5.1.1.5 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

5.1.1.6 Sulfosuccinates

5.1.1.7 Other Anionic Surfactants

5.1.2 Cationic Surfactants

5.1.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.1.2.2 Other Cationic Surfactants

5.1.3 Non-ionic Surfactants

5.1.3.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates

5.1.3.2 Ethoxylated Alkyl-phenols

5.1.3.3 Fatty Acid Esters

5.1.3.4 Other Non-ionic Surfactants

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Origin

5.2.1 Synthetic Surfactants

5.2.2 Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1.1 Sucrose Ester

5.2.2.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycoside

5.2.2.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamide

5.2.2.1.4 Sorbitan Ester

5.2.2.1.5 Other Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.2 Bio-surfactant

5.2.2.2.1 Glycolipid

5.2.2.2.2 Fatty Acid, Phospholipid, Neutral Lipid

5.2.2.2.3 Lipopeptide

5.2.2.2.4 Polymeric Bio-surfactant

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Household Soap and Detergent

5.3.2 Personal Care

5.3.3 Lubricants and Fuel Additives

5.3.4 Industry and Institutional Cleaning

5.3.5 Food Processing

5.3.6 Oilfield Chemicals

5.3.7 Agricultural Chemicals

5.3.8 Textile Processing

5.3.9 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Mexico

5.4.2 Brazil

5.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Colombia

5.4.6 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bayer AG

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 Croda International

6.4.8 Deten Quimica SA

6.4.9 DowDuPont

6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.11 Galaxy Surfactants

6.4.12 Godrej Industries

6.4.13 Innospec

6.4.14 Kao Corporation

6.4.15 Lonza

6.4.16 Nouryon

6.4.17 Oxiteno

6.4.18 P&G Chemicals

6.4.19 Reliance Industries Ltd

6.4.20 Solvay

6.4.21 Stepan Co.

6.4.22 SulfaTrade SA

6.4.23 TENSAC

6.4.24 YPF

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Possible Innovations in the Applications of Specialty Surfactants

7.2 Expansion of Application Base for Bio-surfactants

