China Electric Bus Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “China Electric Bus Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the China Electric Bus market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

China Electric Bus Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of Electric Buses in the Country

Buses are a significant mode of public transport around the globe. Their size and constant use mean that 1,000 electric buses can displace 500 barrels of diesel demand each day. Additionally, as per a new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China electric-bus revolution may reduce oil-demand in future with 6.4 million barrels a day displaced by electric vehicles by 2040.

The Chinese government has initiated numerous policies to promote electric vehicles, with an aim to minimize exhaust emissions. For instance, in China, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) provides subsidies and tax benefits to electric automobile manufacturers for the development of low-emission bus fleet.

China has been one of the few developing countries that have been taking initiatives to curb vehicular pollution with the introduction of electric buses. By 2019, it is expected that 25% of the state government vehicle purchases of electric buses in China will feature zero-emission technology.

Shenzhen Leading the China Electric Bus Market

The growing focus for replacing IC engine vehicles with battery-powered vehicles, Shenzhen is leading the country and has also become the world’s first city with an entire bus fleet that runs on electricity. As per the city authorities, they received significant support from the Chinese government along with funding. As of December 2018, all 16,000 buses in the city are electric and it is expected that soon all 22,000 taxis will be converted into electric taxis.

For achieving the complete electric fleet goal, a Shenzhen public bus operator was granted a total of 500,000 yuan (USD 72,150) worth of subsidies every year for each vehicle that it runs, 400,000 yuan from Shenzhen authorities and 100,000 yuan from the central government per vehicle to encourage the use of e-bus nationwide.

Shenzhen Bus Group estimated that it has been able to conserve 160,000 tonnes of coal per year and has reduced annual CO2 emissions by 440,000 tonnes; along with reducing the fuel consumption by 50%.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the China Electric Bus market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the China Electric Bus industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the China Electric Bus market in the future? Who is the leader in the China Electric Bus market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth?

