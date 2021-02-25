Canada Foodservice Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Canada Foodservice Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Canada Foodservice market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Canada Foodservice Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Socializing and convenience major trend among the consumers.

The dining out trend in Canada is majorly augmenting the foodservice market in the country. According to the General Social Survey, around 54% of Canadians eat out once a week or more attributed to the convenience and socializing factor. Further, the majority comprised 49% of Canadians eating out for dinner followed by the number of people going out for lunch with a percentage of 33%. While just 10% share was held by breakfast. Moreover, the consumers in the country are increasingly looking forward to healthy and quality food which in turn is supplementing the market for health-oriented products such as smoothies and juices.

Quick Service restaurants are the fastest growing segment.

The price sensitivity among the Canadian population is an important factor driving the market for quick service restaurants due to menu savings over full-service restaurants. Quick service restaurants such as Mc Donalds, subway and others are majorly enjoyed by the consumers, especially among the young population. The young population in the country is inclined towards convenience eating through quick service restaurants instead of cooking their meal. Plant-based convenience food such as pizza, burgers, and burritos as well as the development of specialty flavors and ethnic influence in dessert category with products such as Mexican paletas, Taiwanese shaved ice, and Japanese-style cheesecake is trending in the Canadian quick service restaurants.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Canada Foodservice market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Canada Foodservice industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Canada Foodservice market in the future? Who is the leader in the Canada Foodservice market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Canada Foodservice market?

Detailed TOC of Canada Foodservice Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Market Overview

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By type

5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant

5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant

5.1.3 Fast Food and Quick Service

5.1.4 Cafe and Bar

5.1.5 100% Home Delivery Restaurant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

6.3.2 Starbucks Corporation

6.3.3 OpCapita

6.3.4 FDF Restaurant Brandz

6.3.5 Telepizza

6.3.6 Yum! Brands Inc

6.3.7 Dunkin’ Brands

6.3.8 McDonald’s

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

