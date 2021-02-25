Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

High Demand of Nut- and Seed-based Spread

The popularity of peanut butter in the market has paved the way for various nut-based butter, such as almond, cashew, walnut, and hazelnut. Nut-based butter and spreads have become popular products among consumers because of its health benefits and ease of use as a breakfast accompaniment. Thus, this results in a growing preference for nut-based spreads by Japanese consumers. The fruit-based spreads are leading the Japanese market, while the nut-based spreads are expected to register healthy growth. Manufacturers employ various methods to increase their shares in the Chinese food spread market. Hong Kong and Taiwan are known for high consumption of peanut butter, while the peanut butter market is a little weak in the rest of China.

China is the Largest Market Segment

Westernization, as a cultural movement, has augmented the demand for processed foods, in India and China. There is an increased consumption of bread in the region, as bread is viewed as both convenient and healthy. Hence, the food spread market in China is expected to benefit from this trend during the forecast period. Chinas population is entering the middle-income group as they are becoming more employed. This is leading consumers to prefer convenient food and thus spending more on processed food. Consumers of China tend to like almond butter more than peanut butter. Almond butter consumption is also growing at a healthy rate in China which is mostly used in the preparation of several desserts. The manufacturers are employing various techniques to innovate their food spread products.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market in the future? Who is the leader in the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Asia-Pacific Food Spreads market?

Detailed TOC of Asia-Pacific Food Spreads Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Nut- and Seed-based Spread

5.1.2 Fruit-based Spread

5.1.3 Honey

5.1.4 Chocolate-based Spread

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialist Retailers

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 Japan

5.3.1.3 India

5.3.1.4 Australia

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cremica Agro Foods Limited

6.4.2 Ferrero Group

6.4.3 Podravka d.d.

6.4.4 Unilever PLC

6.4.5 The Hershey Company

6.4.6 Capilano Honey Ltd.

6.4.7 Nestle SA

6.4.8 Sioux Honey Assoc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

