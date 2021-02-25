Industrial Lubricants Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Industrial Lubricants Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Industrial Lubricants market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Industrial Lubricants Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Bio-based lubricants to drive the market growth

– Bio-based lubricants refer to the lubricants derived from plants and animals, and can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable, and are sometimes blended with biodegradable mineral oils. The formulations are quite complex and can be blends of many different types of oils. They can be made up of vegetable oils, such as sunflower, canola, coconut, palm, and soya bean.

– Bio-based lubricants have a large application base but are mostly required for engines, cables, suppressants, railroad flanges, and marine lubricants. In the automotive sector, among bio-based lubricants, plant-based lubricants are commonly used in hydraulic oils and 2-stroke engine oils.

– Currently, bio-based lubricants segment holds a little percentage in the lubricants market. However, government initiatives in the United States, Germany, and the Nordic countries, are testing bio-based motor oils as an alternative to synthetic lubricants.

– Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have significant oleochemical production rates, and their production is mainly centered on the manufacture of fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl esters, and refined glycerin, which is further used in the end-use application of lubricants.

– Abundant raw material supply, low man-power costs, and improved infrastructure are the key market drivers.

– There is a renewed interest in bio-lubricants, due to their distinct performance properties and environmental benefits (biodegradability and low toxicity), which enable their use in sensitive environments and contributes to pollution reduction.

– Growing demand for sustainable and high-performance lubricants, along with the rising environmental concerns, is expected to augment market growth.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is one of the fastest emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, registering a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 2018. The countrys growth is high but is gradually veering toward moderate (as the population ages and economy rebalances from investment to consumption, from manufacturing to services, and from external to internal demand).

– Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry toward global primacy.

– In recent years, the entry of major construction players (from the European Union) in China has further fuelled the growth of this industry.

– With the growth of the construction sector in China, the demand for lubricants used for heavy equipment in the construction sector (such as penetrating and coating wire rope lubricants, diesel fuel, engine oil, bearing grease, and others) is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– In China, since the late 90s, energy consumption has been continuously increasing. The trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

– Being one of the fastest emerging economies, the economic activities and the service sector are expected to witness substantial growth in the country over the coming years.

– With such growth, the power demand is expected to increase substantially, leading to an increase in power generation in the country. With the increase in power generation, the demand for lubricants (such as synthetic oil, lubricating oil, and others) used in power plants is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Lubricants market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Industrial Lubricants industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Industrial Lubricants market in the future? Who is the leader in the Industrial Lubricants market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Industrial Lubricants market?

Detailed TOC of Industrial Lubricants Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

4.1.2 Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

4.1.3 Expansion of the Global Cold Chain Market

4.1.4 Remarkable Growth Rates in Sales of Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Drain Intervals in Industrial Operations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Base Stock

5.1.1 Bio-based Lubricant

5.1.2 Mineral Oil Lubricant

5.1.3 Synthetic Lubricant

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Engine Oil

5.2.2 Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

5.2.3 Metalworking Fluids

5.2.4 General Industrial Oils

5.2.5 Gear Oil

5.2.6 Greases

5.2.7 Process Oils

5.2.8 Other Product Types

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power Generation

5.3.2 Heavy Equipment

5.3.3 Metallurgy & Metal Working

5.3.4 Food & Beverage

5.3.5 Chemical Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Phillipines

5.4.1.6 Indonesia

5.4.1.7 Malaysia

5.4.1.8 Thailand

5.4.1.9 Vietnam

5.4.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Turkey

5.4.3.7 Spain

5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Colombia

5.4.4.5 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 Iran

5.4.5.3 Iraq

5.4.5.4 UAE

5.4.5.5 Kuwait

5.4.5.6 Rest of Middle East

5.4.6 Africa

5.4.6.1 Egypt

5.4.6.2 South Africa

5.4.6.3 Nigeria

5.4.6.4 Algeria

5.4.6.5 Morocco

5.4.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amsoil Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Bechem

6.4.4 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

6.4.5 Blaser Swisslube AG

6.4.6 BP PLC

6.4.7 Caltex Australia Group

6.4.8 Chemtura Corporation

6.4.9 Chevron USA Inc.

6.4.10 China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

6.4.11 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.12 Eni SpA

6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.14 Fuchs

6.4.15 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.4.16 Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.17 HPCL

6.4.18 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

6.4.19 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.20 ITW (ROCOL)

6.4.21 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.22 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.23 Lukoil Lubricants Company

6.4.24 Motul

6.4.25 Pertamina

6.4.26 Petrobras

6.4.27 Petrofer Chemie H. R. Fischer GmbH + Co. KG

6.4.28 Petronas Lubricants International

6.4.29 Phillips 66 Lubricants

6.4.30 Repsol

6.4.31 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.32 SK Lubricants

6.4.33 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd

6.4.34 Total Lubricants

6.4.35 Valvoline LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Prominence for Bio-Lubricants

7.2 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

7.3 Other Opportunities

