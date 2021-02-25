Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Membrane Segment Witnessing High Growth Rate

– By textile type, the membrane segment is expected to dominate the global market and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance.

– Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers and engineered in such a way that they have highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapor. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength. They are of two types

– Microporous membranes – Microporous membranes are thin films of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) polymer that contains about 1.4 billion tiny holes per sq.cm. The hydrophobic nature of the polymer and small pore size requires high pressures to cause water penetration.

– Hydrophilic membranes – These are very thin films of chemically modified polyester or polyurethane containing no holes which, therefore, are sometimes referred to as non-poromeric. Water vapor from perspiration is able to diffuse through the membrane in relatively large quantities.

– Europe is one of the major markets for membrane-based waterproof textiles, owing to large numbers of climbers and walkers, many of whom require performance garments to protect them from extreme elements.

– With the growing demand, the membrane waterproof breathable textiles are projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.8% in 2017. In 2018, the countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.6%, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China is the worlds leading textile exporter, accounting for 40% of the global textile and clothing exports. The textile and clothing industry is the largest manufacturing industry in China with approximately 24,000 enterprises. China is the largest clothing producer in the world and has the biggest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk.

– The waterproof breathable textiles market in China is expected to witness rapid growth on account of increasing demand from the footwear and garment industry.

– The market in China is primarily driven by growing consumer demand for fitness-related sports products due to increasing health awareness. This has resulted in increasing sportswear manufacturing activities in China.

– From the aforementioned points, waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to experience a huge market demand in the forecast years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market in the future? Who is the leader in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market?

Detailed TOC of Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Preference towards High-Performance and Comfortable Fabrics

4.1.2 Growing Fitness Awareness

4.1.3 Increasing Use of Recycled PET Bottles to Manufacture Waterproof Breathable Fabrics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Involvement in Outdoor Activities

4.2.2 Changing Fashion Trends

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

5.1.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

5.1.4 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

5.1.5 Fluoropolymers

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Textile

5.2.1 Densely Woven

5.2.2 Membrane

5.2.3 Coated

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Garments

5.3.2 Footwear

5.3.3 Gloves

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Clariant

6.4.2 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.4.3 General Electric(eVent FABRICS)

6.4.4 Heartland Textile Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 HeiQ Materials AG

6.4.6 Helly Hansen

6.4.7 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.8 JACK WOLFSKIN – Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Lowe Alpine International S.r.l.

6.4.10 Marmot Mountain LLC.

6.4.11 MITSUI & CO., LTD.

6.4.12 Mountain Hardwear.

6.4.13 Nexec Applications, Inc.

6.4.14 Nike, Inc.

6.4.15 P2i Ltd

6.4.16 Patagonia Inc.

6.4.17 Polartec LLC

6.4.18 Rudolf GmbH

6.4.19 schoeller Switzerland(Schoeller Textiles AG)

6.4.20 SympaTex Technologies GmbH

6.4.21 Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

6.4.22 THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY

6.4.23 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.24 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancement in Plasma and Silicon-based Technology

